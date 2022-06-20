Kingsville mayor stepping down after nearly 20 years

Nelson Santos, the longtime mayor of Kingsville, is not seeking re-election in October and is stepping down effective next month.

Santos was first elected as mayor 19 years ago and has served on council since 1997.

"It is bittersweet to announce my departure from this role and from this community, but I am forever proud to see how far we have come together. Kingsville-Strong indeed," Santos said in a media release on Monday.

Santos is resigning to pursue "a new career opportunity that provides more time and support with his family," the media release said.

Santos' departure comes just four months before municipal elections are held across Ontario.

The town says it's working with Santos "to ensure a smooth transition and seamless continuation of municipal business."

Santos's last day is July 17.