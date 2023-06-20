Arkansas city honours enslaved man who fled to Chatham, Ont., — and was later extradited

An enslaved man who fled Arkansas in 1841 seeking freedom in Chatham, Ont., — only to be forcibly returned to the U.S. — has been honoured with a historical marker and a new street sign in the city where he once laboured.

The unprecedented 1842 extradition of Nelson Hackett from Canada on a theft charge sparked an uproar in the British colony, which had long been viewed as a safe haven for escaped slaves.

Months later, the British government enacted policies that "made similar extraditions extremely difficult," according to the Nelson Hackett Project , a digital work of public scholarship put together by the University of Arkansas Humanities Center.

Canada never sent another fugitive from slavery back to the U.S., researchers said.

A marker honouring Hackett and his impact has been unveiled in Fayetteville's downtown square.

Plaque in Fayetteville, Ark., honours Nelson Hackett. The enslaved man fled to Canada for freedom only to be extradited back to the U.S. in 1841. (Britin Bostick)

J.L. Jennings is chairman of the city's Black heritage preservation commission, which recommended the city council change the name of the street and place the marker at the square.

He said the commission has been working to highlight the city's untold history and to increase feelings of belonging for all residents.

"We believe honouring Nelson Hackett is an important first step in this goal," Jennings said.

J.L. Jennings is shown with this son Kadence standing beside a plaque in downtown Fayetteville, Ark., honouring Nelson Hackett. (J.L. Jennings)

"It's remarkable to think an enslaved Mr. Hackett could have actually stood here, where his marker is installed today, unknowing of the impact that his life would have on the world."

"While we do not know how Mr. Hackett's story ended, what we do know is his impact was felt by thousands."

Our area was seen as the Promised Land by enslaved Blacks fleeing the United States via the Underground Railroad. But there was no happy ending to Nelson Hackett's story. He was sent back to Arkansas.

Archibald Yell Boulevard in the city is also being renamed Nelson Hackett Boulevard, an especially symbolic action given the role that Yell, who served as Arkansas governor at the time, held in securing Hackett's extradition, according to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Hackett fled Arkansas in July 1841, prompting the man who claimed to own him to demand his extradition on charges of theft, according to Michael Pierce, associate history professor at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.

Yell wrote a letter to the colonial governor of Canada requesting Hackett be returned. The request was granted.

Fayetteville councillor D'Andre Jones says he's happy to see Hackett honoured in the city.

"I believe that representation matters," he said.

"I believe that as we attempt to usher in a more racially inclusive community, we have to make sure that we are having discussions concerning our history and making sure that we're able to create opportunities to repair the harm that was done."

Hackett was brought back to Fayetteville in the summer of 1842. He was publicly whipped several times, tortured and sold back into slavery in Texas, according to researchers. He escaped again, and his fate remains unknown.

Hackett laboured near where the marker is displayed on the square. The marker and the renamed street serve as a way to remember Hackett's experiences, mayor Lioneld Jordan said.