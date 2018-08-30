NDP trade critic says reaching NAFTA deal by Friday is 'difficult'

NDP trade critic and MP for Essex, Tracey Ramsey, said there are many NAFTA issues that Canada and the U.S. haven't been able to agree on, as both sides work to strike a deal pending a Friday deadline.

"We really have our backs up against the wall," said Ramsey, who is also a vice-chair of the standing committee on international trade.

"I'm optimistic that we can push for things that are important to Canadians," she said. "Am I optimistic that we'll have a deal by Friday? It's difficult."

U.S. and Mexico want a deal by Friday to ensure an agreement can be sent to Congress for its mandatory 90-day review. As well, the incoming Mexican administration takes office on Dec. 1.

But there are still many issues or areas of NAFTA that Canada and the U.S. cannot agree on, said Ramsey, even as both sides face "intense pressure" to make something work.

"It's clear that Mexico was able to negotiate some improvements with auto, that's something that we're hoping to see with Canada as well," said Ramsey.

The auto and dairy industries are sensitive areas in negotiations, she said, adding Canada should also stand firm on supply management which has been working well for the country.

Everyday people feel the pinch

As a former auto worker, Ramsey said she's concerned for the workers who have to interpret what U.S. President Donald Trump is threatening on an almost daily basis.

"I think it's having an impact on people and their lives and their relationship with the U.S.," she said. "I've heard a lot people saying 'I'm not going to the United States to shop, I'm not going to the United States for vacation,' so this is having an impact."

She said Canada needs to stand firm to protect the hundreds of thousands of Canadian jobs at stake in these negotiations.

But it's not all bad news for Canada.

"We have a lot of strength," said Ramsey. "The U.S. needs our natural resources… there's a proportionality clause in NAFTA that would be good for Canada to remove because it forces us to provide to the U.S., even if we are unable to provide ourselves."