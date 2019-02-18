NDP members show support for GM, ask for government auto policy

NDP MPs in Windsor held a press conference Monday calling on the government to put an auto procurement policy in place — meaning only vehicles made by Canadians could be purchased by the government.

"There are a lot of vehicles purchased by the federal government that are GM products," said Essex MP Tracey Ramsey. "The NDP is calling on the government to make sure the vehicles they are procuring are Canadian products."

She said there is currently no policy in place, but one needs to be enacted soon.

MP Tracey Ramsey said it's only reasonable an auto procurement policy be put in place. (Jason Viau/CBC)

"I think it's fair and reasonable that we have a policy at the federal level," said Ramsey. "It matters because it sustains communities."

According to Ramsey, it's about making sure the community isn't "devastated," adding it was the government's responsibility to keep the community strong. She said it's deeper than a trade policy or the auto pact, that it was about protections for jobs as well.

"This is the first time we've really taken a look at how much is being spent on GM specifically," said Ramsey.

John D'Agnolo, president of Local 200, represents about 1,700 workers at three different local auto facilities.

"The workers are frustrated," said D'Agnolo. "They're tired of watching our jobs go south."

Unifor Local 200 representative Joe D'Agnolo said the old auto procurement policy would work just fine. (Jason Viau/CBC)

D'Agnolo said that it wouldn't be difficult to put a policy in place.

"Just bring the old one back."

Retirees worried about pensions disappearing

Isabelle Turgeon is a retired GM worker from the transmission plant in Windsor and said she knows what the people in Oshawa are going through.

"It's devastating," said Turgeon. "If it's made in Canada, we'll buy it in Canada. I want things to change."

Fellow retiree Debbie Cabana hopes the government learns from what's happening.

"We need work in Canada," said Cabana.

Debbie Cabana and Isabelle Turgeon are retirees from Windsor's General Motors plant. They're worried about what might happen to their pensions. 0:51

Turgeon said she thinks about her pension every day.

"Where's it going to come from? I depend on that," said Turgeon, adding there's a real possibility her pension will be taken away.

"We gave them 100 per cent. We deserve more."