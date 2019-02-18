NDP members show support for GM, ask for government auto policy
'We deserve more,' says one retired GM employee
NDP MPs in Windsor held a press conference Monday calling on the government to put an auto procurement policy in place — meaning only vehicles made by Canadians could be purchased by the government.
"There are a lot of vehicles purchased by the federal government that are GM products," said Essex MP Tracey Ramsey. "The NDP is calling on the government to make sure the vehicles they are procuring are Canadian products."
She said there is currently no policy in place, but one needs to be enacted soon.
"I think it's fair and reasonable that we have a policy at the federal level," said Ramsey. "It matters because it sustains communities."
According to Ramsey, it's about making sure the community isn't "devastated," adding it was the government's responsibility to keep the community strong. She said it's deeper than a trade policy or the auto pact, that it was about protections for jobs as well.
"This is the first time we've really taken a look at how much is being spent on GM specifically," said Ramsey.
John D'Agnolo, president of Local 200, represents about 1,700 workers at three different local auto facilities.
"The workers are frustrated," said D'Agnolo. "They're tired of watching our jobs go south."
D'Agnolo said that it wouldn't be difficult to put a policy in place.
"Just bring the old one back."
Retirees worried about pensions disappearing
Isabelle Turgeon is a retired GM worker from the transmission plant in Windsor and said she knows what the people in Oshawa are going through.
"It's devastating," said Turgeon. "If it's made in Canada, we'll buy it in Canada. I want things to change."
Fellow retiree Debbie Cabana hopes the government learns from what's happening.
"We need work in Canada," said Cabana.
Turgeon said she thinks about her pension every day.
"Where's it going to come from? I depend on that," said Turgeon, adding there's a real possibility her pension will be taken away.
"We gave them 100 per cent. We deserve more."
With files from Jason Viau
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.