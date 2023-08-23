Nature Conservancy of Canada secures 50 more hectares of Essex County forest and wetlands

The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) is expanding its protected land in Essex County.

The conservation group has scooped up 50 hectares, or about 123 acres, of "ecologically significant lands" at Upper Cedar Creek as well as the Hillman Sand Hills properties, the organization announced Wednesday.

According to an NCC statement, both nature reserves are in the Essex forests and wetlands area, "which is home to more than 75 species at risk."

The area also includes provincially significant wetlands, areas of natural and scientific interest and important bird areas.

Forest is shown at Hillman Sand Hills in Essex County, Ont. (Jill Crosthwaite/NCC staff)

Funding for the land purchases was a partnership between NCC, senior levels of government, private donors and foundations.

The newly-protected areas mean more than 430 hectares (1,062 acres) are now under conservation in the Essex County area, according to the NCC.

More to come.

Get the news you need without restrictions. Download our free CBC News App.