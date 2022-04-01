Naval Reserve conducting boat exercises this weekend on the Detroit River, following pandemic hiatus

Naval Reservists from across Ontario will be coming to Windsor this weekend to practice boat exercises on the Detroit River.

The HMCS Hunter is hosting the boat exercises Saturday and Sunday as a way to keep members' skills sharp.

The teams will practice boat work, search and rescue and scenario-based training on the river to make sure sailors are ready for deployment in Canada or overseas, according to the Department of National Defence.

The event usually happens annually, but was postponed in recent years due to the pandemic.

"The exercise is intended to strengthen our capabilities with regard to emergency response, domestic operations, and interoperability with our partner agencies," Lt.-Cmdr.Chris Elliott, executive officer of HMCS Hunter, said in a media statement.

Partner organizations will also be involved, including the Windsor Port Authority and Windsor Police.

"Support to domestic governmental organizations is an important part of our mission to generate trained sailors to augment the Royal Canadian Navy," said Cmdr. Richard Hillier, Commanding Officer HMCS Hunter, in the release.

"This weekend's exercise will concentrate on building skills related to seamanship, navigation, tactical communications, and command and control."

The HMCS Hunter has more than 100 crew from across Windsor-Essex who have volunteered for the Naval Reserve.

