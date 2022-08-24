Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Windsor

What matters to you in the Windsor-Essex municipal election?

The municipal election is Oct. 24, and CBC Windsor wants to get your thoughts about what needs to happen in Windsor-Essex.

The CBC's Nav Nanwa will be at the Walkerville Night Market to hear your opinions

CBC News ·
Windsor Morning host Nav Nanwa will be at the Walkerville Night Market on Friday, Aug. 26, and he wants to hear what you're looking for in the municipal election. (Nav Nanwa)

Nav Nanwa, host of Windsor Morning, will be at the Walkerville Night Market from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. this Friday. While he's there, he'll talk to voters about what matters to them on the local front.

Do you want more transit? Better roads? More jobs? A more affordable place to live?

All of these are issues influenced by the local mayor and council, who voters will elect in about two months. 

Find Nav Nanwa and the CBC Windsor team in the Walkerville Distillery District on Argyle Road between Brant Street and Wyandotte Street East this Friday. 

Can't make it? Fill out the form below to tell us what matters to you: 

