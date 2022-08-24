What matters to you in the Windsor-Essex municipal election?
The CBC's Nav Nanwa and Katerina Georgieva will be at the Walkerville Night Market to hear your opinions
The municipal election is Oct. 24, and CBC Windsor wants to get your thoughts about what needs to happen in Windsor-Essex.
Nav Nanwa, host of Windsor Morning, and Katerina Georgieva, host of CBC Windsor News at 6, will be at the Walkerville Night Market from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. this Friday. While they're there, they'll talk to voters about what matters to them on the local front.
Do you want more transit? Better roads? More jobs? A more affordable place to live?
All of these are issues influenced by the local mayor and council, who voters will elect in about two months.
Find Nav Nanwa, Katerina Georgieva and the CBC Windsor team in the Walkerville Distillery District on Argyle Road between Brant Street and Wyandotte Street East this Friday.
