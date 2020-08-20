Outdoor learning centre set to open in Chatham-Kent for alternative school experience

Unlike what many of her peers will experience this September, the fields of Chatham-Kent will be 13-year-old Zadie Sunnen's Grade 8 classroom.

Zadie will be attending the Freedom Collective, an alternative learning centre co-owned by her mom, that teaches kids from junior kindergarten to Grade 8 outdoors, year-round.

"I'm expecting to be outdoors all the time and having a great time," she said. "I love the fact that you're not sitting at a desk all day."

While this school year is expected to look very different for kids across the country, Elizabeth Downey-Sunnen and Meghan Dunlop are shaking things up even more with their new program. The duo are launching their Freedom Collective — which they say is registered as a private school — on Sept. 8 with 15 children enrolling.

"I think there are a lot of kids who've had a negative experience for whatever reason, it's not necessarily the fault of the system and certainly not the teachers. It's just for whatever reason they maybe don't fit into that box," Dunlop said.

"And so what we wanted to do is create a space to really bring that joy of learning to all the children who are who maybe aren't fitting into that exact box."

Zadie Sunnen has been home schooled since Grade 5 and will now be entering Grade 8 at the Freedom Collective, co-owned by her mom, in September. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

The idea for the centre, according to Dunlop, had been the works before COVID-19 and when the pandemic struck the owners thought they would have to cancel their plans.

But their setting, 78 acres of land, provided the perfect setting for physical distancing.

The program operates like a regular school day, except come rain or shine, the kids will be outside.

Dunlop and Downey-Sunnen said an indoor space is being built in case of extreme weather events, where they'd be forced inside.

Elizabeth Downey-Sunnen, co-owner of the Freedom Collective, says they're excited to work with parents who want their children to take control of their own learning. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

"All of those mental health and [other] issues that kids might have in a traditional setting classroom they seem to kind of really fade away when they're outside because many of those kids that are jittery-legged and need to need to run will have that opportunity here," said Downey-Sunnen. "The whole day's recess in that sense."

Classes allow children to explore their own interests

Both women said they have experience with teaching and Dunlop said she formerly taught at a Montessori school.

They said they will use the Ontario Ministry of Education's curriculum as a guide, but plan on having the kids choose what they want to learn about and hope older children will help teach the younger ones.

This is a rendering of what the Freedom Collective's indoor space will look like. (Submitted by Elizabeth Downey-Sunnen)

"What we really are excited about is when we find parents who really just know that letting their kids lead the way is the right way to roll," Downey-Sunnen said. "So kids who have that natural desire to lead, kids who have a natural questioning in who they are and wanting to know more."

This sort of attitude toward learning is what led Chatham parent Rebecca Haskell Thomas to enrol her daughter Forest Thomas in junior kindergarten at Freedom Collective.

"I really like the idea that it's outdoors," Haskell Thomas said. "I think it's really important that kids connect with what's around them."

Rebecca Haskell-Thomas signed up her daughter Forest Thomas for the alternative learning program. Zadie Sunnen says she enjoys being in the outdoors. 0:39

She said she likes the fact that Forest can explore what she likes and guide her own learning, rather than being taught the exact same lesson as other kids.

"I like the idea that she's going to have teachers that are curious about what she's interested in and are helping her to learn about the things that she's interested in," Haskell Thomas said, adding that she prefers this type of hands-on approach to learning versus a theoretical one.

As for Forest, she said she's just excited to "learn how everything grows."

Tuition costs $975 per month for the first child in a family, along with a non-refundable registration fee of $975 and a $550 activities fee per child for the year.