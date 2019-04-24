Nature Conservancy of Canada wants $225K to buy Harrow wetland

The Nature Conservancy of Canada wants a piece of Harrow, Ont. wetland for preservation and restoration work — but it's short $225,000.

The piece of land, 41.3 hectares (102 acres), is located northeast of Harrow and also has woods and meadows. Once acquired, it would extend the existing natural habitat along Cedar Creek.

"The more wetlands you can restore or protect at the top of a watershed, the more you're going to hold water back," said Karen Alexander, conservation coordinator with NCC.

Holding water back can help improve water conditions and keep water from running down the watershed, she said.

What used to be a farmer's field has been restored into a wetland by Essex Region Conservation Authority. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

On Tuesday, NCC and the federal government announced they will work together to protect at least 17 per cent of Canada's land and freshwater by 2020 through a $100 million fund over four years.

Every $1 from the federal government needs to be matched by at least $2 from non-federal contributions, in either cash or land.

Landowner contribution opportunities

This property isn't the only one NCC is trying to restore in the Windsor-Essex area. On Pelee Island, there is also an ongoing project to restore farmland back into wetlands.

Alexander said the NCC branch in Windsor-Essex is fairly new.

Like some farmer's fields that have been turned into wetlands by ERCA, NCC hopes to do the same with the piece of land in Harrow. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

The organization is looking for neighbourhood residents to help in their work on "connecting existing natural features."

Landowners could either sell property to the NCC for their conservation work, or work with the NCC to protect their land from development pressures.

"Essex County as a region has lost about 75 per cent of their wetlands, so we need to really see an increase in wetlands in order to protect regional water quality," said Alexander.

The NCC is hoping to close on the Harrow property at the end of May.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $1.16 million, according to its website.