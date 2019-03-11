Natural gas expansion in Chatham-Kent: 1,300 homes to gain access

MPP Monte McNaughton, Ontario's minister of infrastructure, announced an expansion to the natural gas system in Chatham-Kent, giving 1,300 homes access to the resource for the first time.

"For an average household, the savings are significant to switch to natural gas," said McNaughton. "For businesses, the savings can be even more dramatic."

MPP for Chatham-Kent-Leamington Rick Nicholls said that they were moving "lightning fast" to get things moving.

"We're telling everyone we are open for business."

A natural gas expansion was promised by Ontario Premier Doug Ford at the International Plowing Match last summer.

"Additional natural gas capacity could bring an extra 1,400 jobs right here to Chatham-Kent," said McNaughton.

According to McNaughton, some households will be able to save more than $800 a year. Business owners he spoke to expect to cut their heating bills in half by using natural gas.

McNaughton, born and raised in Newbury, Ont., said he wants natural gas to not just be a luxury for people "in the big city."

"You deserve the opportunity to save money on your heating bills too," McNaughton said to a crowd at Cedarline Greenhouses in Dresden, Ont.

"It's important to ensure we invest in the right infrastructure at the right time, in the right place."

No timeline was provided with details on when the expansion would be in place.