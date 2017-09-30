Here's how the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is being observed in Windsor

Windsor City Hall is lit up in orange this week in honour of the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The new federal statutory holiday on Sept. 30 was established to acknowledge the children who died in Canada's residential schools, the legacy of harm caused and to honour survivors of that system.

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was one of the recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. The date coincides with Orange Shirt Day.

In addition to the lighting at city hall, the mayor and members of council will be attending a raising of the "Every Child Matters" flag at Charles Clark Square at 8:30 a.m.

The Windsor-Essex Children's Aid Society is lowering its flag and participating in activities to mark the occasion.

Several organizations are hosting an Every Child Matters Healing Walk at Bert Weeks Memorial Gardens on Windsor's riverfront. Opening ceremonies start at 11 a.m. and the walk itself takes place at 1 p.m. Closing ceremonies will be held starting at 6 p.m. at Assumption Park.

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is not a school holiday, but schools are planning activities and learning to mark the day.

In the public school board, the events planned include students at David Maxwell Public School attaching posters, flags and orange ribbons to the school fence.

In the Catholic board, the activities include visual projects, fundraising and attending virtual events hosted by the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation.

Ska:na Family Learning Centre, which is opening locations in Wallaceburg and Chatham, will be hosting an event in Chatham to coincide with the day. There will be arts and crafts vendors, information booths and a drum performance.

What's open and closed

Sept. 30 is a statutory holiday for federal government services, as well as within federally regulated industries such as banking.

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is not a designated public holiday in Ontario, but Ontario public sector workers have the day off.

Other organizations and businesses may also opt to close for the day or remain open.

In Windsor, for example, Devonshire Mall and Tecumseh Mall are open and Transit Windsor is running on a weekday schedule.