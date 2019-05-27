Grade 9 student wins bronze at national science fair for mercury experiment

A Grade 9 student took home a bronze medal for her study of mercury levels in walleye fish in Lake Erie at the Canada-Wide Science Fair in Fredericton, N.B.

Grace Marion, a student at Tecumseh Vista, had the opportunity to work with the Great Lakes Institute of Environment Research (GLIER) to test 17 samples of fish.

"Historically Lake Erie has had the lowest levels of mercury," said Marion. Her research found that the amount of mercury in Lake Erie isn't dangerous to humans, even with daily consumption.

Walleye isn't as common as the standard pike, said Marion, but it's still caught often in this area. She used fish from two different Wheatley commercial fishing companies.

Marion did find that the western basin of Lake Erie had higher mercury levels than the central basin.

"Keep in mind that these fish were only about 30 to 40 centimetres," said Marion about her samples. "That plays a big part in the level of mercury in the fish."

Marion chose her topic of research because she's a pescatarian — she doesn't eat meat, only fish. She was worried about the mercury she might be ingesting.

Ann Marie Brooks, Marion's mother, was thrilled with how "tenacious" her daughter was in her research.

"She had some great ideas and she was able to pursue them," said Brooks. "Grace has always been like this. When she puts her mind to something she achieves it."

Marion said the competition in New Brunswick was "very happy" with her research, because fish make up a large protein source for the east coast of Canada.

"The First Nations people all over Canada, they have to deal with high mercury concentrations in their water," said Marion. She was approached by a woman at the competition who thanked her for her research.

"That really opened my eyes," said Marion. "With this project I could help people in the First Nations."

Marion won a $1,000 entrance scholarship to Western University along with her award of excellence bronze medal. She was one of four students from Windsor who went east for the competition.

"Next year, I hope to do better," said Marion, who competed in the science fair with a concussion. "But I'm quite happy with how I've done."