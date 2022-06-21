Celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day in Windsor-Essex

Today is National Indigenous Peoples Day in Canada, and a celebration was held at Mic Mac Park for the 19th year, following a pandemic hiatus.

Eric Hill, chair of the Windsor lndigenous Peoples Day of Solidarity and Celebration, said that it's an annual touchstone for the community. The region has a large diversity of Indigenous people from many different communities, he said.

"It's such a social event on the calendar. It's where everybody can get reconnected, see people they haven't seen in maybe a while. And, you know, we can introduce, or reintroduce, ourselves to the Windsor community and the Windsor community can come and introduce themselves to us as well," said Hill, who is Bear Clan from the Oneida Nation of the Thames.

Eric Hill is chair of the Windsor lndigenous Peoples Day of Solidarity and Celebration. (Aastha Shetty/CBC)

Jean Amero and Karen Roberts were among those in attendance. For Amero, who is from Shubenacadie First Nation in Nova Scotia, it was important to come out to celebrate "who we are."

"It's part of our heritage...I missed the last one we had a couple of years ago, so made sure I came out today," said Amero, who added that she'd like to see schools bring children to the event.

Brytnee Brough, who is Mohawk (Wolf Clan from the Bay of Quinte), said she used to come here every year as a child and was happy to be back.

"Being Indigenous is just being resilient. So, you know, for a really long time it was people were scared to be Indigenous or scared to tell people that they're Indigenous. So for me, it's really important to put it on display and to be proud of it," she said.

National Indigenous Peoples Day in Canada is on June 21 each year. First celebrated in 1996, the day — which falls on the summer solstice — is meant to recognize and honour First Nations, Inuit and Métis cultures.

The City of Windsor, which is offering opportunities to mark the day, says it's an opportunity to learn about Indigenous communities in Canada as a pathway toward reconciliation.

Windsor is located on the traditional territory of the Three Fires Confederacy, the Ojibwe, Odawa, and Potawatomi.

On June 21, there is free admission to the Chimczuk Museum where visitors can see Museum Windsor's Changing the Landscape of Windsor-Essex: The McKee Treaty.

The exhibition is temporary, and displays the original No. 2 Treaty which the museum has borrowed from Library and Archives Canada.

According to the city, this treaty was a document between the British and the Three Fires Confederacy and Huron, signed in the region in 1790.

The city has also appointed an Indigenous storyteller for the region.

Theresa Sims is an Indigenous community leader, knowledge keeper and elder. This month, she's been sharing teachings with CBC Windsor.

WATCH | Who was Chief Tecumseh? The story of Chief Tecumseh Duration 3:46 Indigenous community leader, knowledge keeper and elder Theresa Sims shares the story of Chief Tecumseh and how parts of the war of 1812 played out in southwestern Ontario.

Sims teachings aim to highlight how historical contributions of Windsor-based Indigenous communities helped save Canada.

WATCH | What does it mean to be 2-spirit?

What does it mean to be two-spirit? Duration 2:17 Indigenous storyteller Theresa Sims shares her knowledge about what it means to be a two-spirit person in Indigenous communities.

