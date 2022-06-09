This National Indigenous History Month, a Windsor, Ont. elder is sharing teachings from the community.

Theresa Sims is an Indigenous community leader, Knowledge Keeper and Elder. She is also the City of Windsor's first-ever Indigenous storyteller.

Her teachings aim to highlight how historical contributions of Windsor-based Indigenous communities helped save Canada.

In this teaching, Sims shares the story of Chief Tecumseh.

WATCH | Who was Chief Tecumseh?

The story of Chief Tecumseh Duration 3:46 Indigenous community leader, knowledge keeper and elder Theresa Sims shares the story of Chief Tecumseh and how parts of the war of 1812 played out in southwestern Ontario.

Chief Tecumseh and General Isaac Brock forged a special alliance in the War of 1812, or more specifically the Battle of Fort Detroit, which started when British and Indigenous fighters crossed the river from what is now Windsor's west-end neighbourhood of Sandwich Towne.

What does it mean to be 2-spirit?

The term two-spirit can mean different things for different people.

Sims explains that it's a term to embody inclusiveness, and connecting to others' spirits.

"It was a gift to our community to be two-spirited," said Sims.

"That means that you had that ability to see more than one side, more than just being female, more than just being male, you could see both sides."

WATCH | What does it mean to be 2-spirit?

What does it mean to be two-spirit? Duration 2:17 Indigenous storyteller Theresa Sims shares her knowledge about what it means to be a two-spirit person in Indigenous communities.

We'll share more of Sims' teachings in the coming weeks.