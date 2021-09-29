Generations reflect on what Truth and Reconciliation is in Windsor-Essex

For the first time the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is a federal statutory holiday. Indigenous and non-Indigenous people are taking time to find a way to recognize the past and find a way to move forward together.

In previous years, the day has been known as Orange Shirt Day. A time to honour the children who have lost their lives at residential schools and honour the survivors, families and communities that are still affected.

Theresa Sims, an Elder and culture and language specialist for Ska:na Family Learning Centre, said she will spend the day thinking about her mother and father who were both in residential schools.

"It's probably going to be tears," Sims said. "It's my family history."

The statutory holiday gives federally regulated companies that operate under the Canada Labour Code along with federal public service workers a day off. Sims said for Indigenous people, it isn't.

"[It's a holiday] for the federal government, but they were the ones that started the residential schools, they started the Indian Act," she said. "We don't get a holiday, we actually have to educate people on this day."

Hope for the future

"It's good to know that people do care and they do care about how things were stripped away," said Sakoya Yen, a Grade 9 student who is a member of Bear Clan.

Yen said that she experienced racism when she was nine years old.

"It really sucked to see that people haven't changed much," she said. "Maybe they can learn to be better as people if they realize how much of an impact the residential schools have had on the Indigenous children and community."

Finding our place

Jesse Peltier said while it is about helping people with the past, it is also about finding ways to move into the future.

"I find it's not just about aiding the native community and aiding us through like grief," he said. "It's also about just helping us find our place and our land again."

Knowing the Truth

Faith Hale, who is the executive director of the Ska:na Family Learning Centre, said that moving forward with reconciliation is about dealing with trauma.

"And what cultural genocide has done to its Indigenous peoples of Canada as well as looking into matters of rewriting history and history books," she said. "People deserve to know the truth and when we know the truth, we can heal and move forward."

Supporting Indigenous Communities

Elise Warnock is not Indigenous but she said the day is important to her. She plans to wear an orange shirt on the day and research Indigenous communities to find ways she can help.

"Reconciliation really means that we not only have to apologize for our our actions but also show support for our Indigenous communities," she said.

Support is available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools and those who are triggered by these reports.

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for residential school survivors and others affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.