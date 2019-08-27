Former Spitfires first-round pick traded to Hamilton Bulldogs

The Windsor Spitfires have traded their 2017 first-round pick to the Hamilton Bulldogs in exchange for five future draft picks.

Defenceman Nathan Staios was picked 17th overall in the 2017 Ontario Hockey League priority selection. In his two full seasons with the Spitfires, he played in 118 regular season games.

Originally from Oakville, Ont., Staios last year scored nine goals, with 20 assists throughout the season.

Spitfires general manager Bill Bowler said it was "difficult" to trade Staios.

"I believe he will ultimately sign an NHL contract one day," said Bowler.

The Spitfires received London's second pick in 2020, Barrie's second pick in 2021 and Oshawa's second pick in 2022. They also conditionally received Hamilton's third pick in 2023 and fifth pick in 2024.

TRADE ALERT: The Bulldogs have acquired Nathan Staios from The Windsor Spitfires<br><br>READ 👉 <a href="https://t.co/hQtFNig87z">https://t.co/hQtFNig87z</a> <a href="https://t.co/mpneolqvgV">pic.twitter.com/mpneolqvgV</a> —@BulldogsOHL

Staios' dad, former NHL defenceman Steve Staios, is president of the Hamilton Bulldogs.