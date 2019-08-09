'It wasn't taken lightly': Amherstburg girl knew she was transgender at just 4 years old, her mom says

It was the summer between junior and senior kindergarten when Nate Piva, who was four at the time, told her mom she wanted to buy a dress to wear to school.

According to her mother, Nate wanted teachers and classmates to know she was a girl.

"That was actually the first time she had come right out and said something to us," said Nate's mother, Melissa Piva.

Melissa has gone public with her own experience as a parent of a child who is gender-creative before. In May 2018, a book she had written and illustrated about gender expression was distributed throughout public schools in the Windsor area.

But this is the first time Melissa is coming forward with the name of her child — Nate. According to Melissa, that's because Nate has expressed on multiple occasions that she feels like she is the only child in the town who is transgender.

"We know teens and adults [who are transgender], but finding other kids is hard. But we know they are out there. And we know, and she knows, that there may be other children out there whose parents don't believe them or don't take them seriously because of their age," said Melissa.

Nate coming out as transgender wasn't taken lightly, her mother said, adding that discussions were had between the family to make sure she was certain.

"It led to a lot of discussion in our home about colours, toys and clothes not defining your gender. There was a good nine-month stretch of gender expression discussions between Nate saying that she needed a dress to go back to school and when she asked us to use female pronouns," said Melissa.

"We clarified which pronouns were for who several times before she asked us to use 'she' and 'her' when speaking about her."

Nate's parents ensured their child was aware that liking dolls or wearing pink didn't make her a girl.

"We made sure she knew that what she liked and wore didn't define her. And she made sure that we knew that she was a girl from day one. The rest of us were just slow to catch on," said Melissa.

At the end of that summer — when Nate had asked for a dress at Wal-Mart — her parents spoke to administrators at her school.

"We explained the situation of the things that she was saying and the clothing she was wearing and that it was new and we were following her lead and waiting it out to see how things progressed."

Melissa said she didn't want to put any labels on her daughter, nor did she want the school to label her.

Too young to decide?

For some kids at the age of four, it's possible for gender identity exploration to be a phase, Melissa acknowledged. But for her daughter, it was anything but that.

She said anyone who thinks Nate was too young to decide her gender identity at such a young age needs to understand that "it's not a decision."

We made sure she knew that what she liked and wore didn't define her. And she made sure that we knew that she was a girl from day one. The rest of us were just slow to catch on. - Melissa Piva, Nate's mother

"She came out and told us that she is a girl and we had gotten it wrong up until then," said Melissa.

"We had a period of time where she was misgendering everybody in and outside of the immediate family. We followed her lead for a few months and eventually caught onto the fact that.the reason why she was misgendering everyone is because we were misgendering her."

Melissa adds regardless of whether or not it's a phase, the most important thing is for parents to be supportive of their children and remind them that they're loved no matter what.

When asked by CBC News to recall the time when she first realized that the sex she was assigned at birth did not coincide with her gender identity, Nate — who is now nine years old — said she was too young to remember.