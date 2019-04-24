'It's been my life': Nancy Pattison's Dance World is closing after 65 years

For 65 years, Nancy Pattison's Dance World has been a "second home" to thousands of dancers in Windsor and Essex County — but come this June, Pattison is hanging up her dancing shoes and closing the studio doors.

"This has never been a job. It's been my life," Pattison said, explaining that she's ready for retirement and some new adventures.

She's been running the studio with her daughter Cindy Pattison, who is also ready to try new things.

"I will miss it dearly," Cindy said.

Cindy Pattison says the news of the studio's closure has been 'very tough' on parents and students. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

They acknowledge that after more than six decades, the studio has become a "household name" in Windsor-Essex.

"It shows every time I go out, it seems that I am meeting somebody that danced at our studio," Nancy said.

"The response has always been so great. They've always felt like they were at home here at the studio, and that was what we tried to do. Their second home."

Generations of mothers and daughters

The news of the closure caught many of the parents and students by surprise.

Former students Holli Guitar, left, and Christina Hopkins, right, say the studio means so much to them and to their daughters, who are current students at the studio. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"The initial shock was quite overwhelming. We had not a dry eye in the studio," parent Christina Hopkins explained.

Hopkins, who was a student herself years ago, now has two daughters currently dancing at the studio.

She said the "family atmosphere" at the studio makes it a special place and an important place for her and for her children.

Former student Holli Guitar has three daughters who currently dance at the studio.

Molli-Ann-Guitar, left, Amelia-Christina Guitar, back centre, Robyn-Jean Susko, right and Charlotte Hopkins, front centre, are daughters of former students at the studio. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"They were basically raised here and they've danced since they were three," she said.

Her daughters Molli-Ann, Amelia-Christina and Robyn-Jean say it's been special getting to dance in the same place as their mother and that it's had a huge impact on their lives.

"The studio has taught me not just dance lessons, but life lessons," Amelia-Christina said.

"I've learned how to be a patient person, a kind person, a dedicated person."

Classes for students with special needs

A program that makes the studio stand out, is its Movement Improvement class, designed for dancers with special needs.

It's a program initiated a few years ago by Nancy's granddaughter, dance teacher Emily Rivard.

"I love dance. And I love special needs. And I wanted to add it together," she explained.

Shelly Lefaive, left, has danced with the Movement Improvement class for the last two years. Teacher Emily Rivard, right, initiated the program a few years ago. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Shelly Lefaive has danced with the program for two years now and says she's been grateful for the program.

"I live in Tecumseh and Essex County doesn't have very many programs for young adults like myself," she said.

"This program is wonderful. It's out of this world. I love it and I know all the other students love it too."

Rivard is currently looking for an alternative venue to continue with the program once the studio closes.

Nancy and Cindy say the program has been a wonderful addition to the studio.

"There's not a dry eye in the audience when they perform," Nancy said. "It really has been something very fulfilling."

'A life's dream'

Parents and students noted that the studio has touched the lives of so many people in the region.

Students still have some recitals coming up this spring before the studio closes at the end of June. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

"It's amazing that Nancy Pattison's Dance World can say that they've been here for 65 years and still making such an impact in this community," Hopkins said.

"I feel that shows that their legacy will live on."

The studio has some recitals coming up later this month and in May, with doors closing at the end of June.

As Nancy and Cindy prepare for the next phase of their lives, they both say it's been wonderful getting to work on the studio together as mother and daughter.

"It's been a life's dream," Nancy said.