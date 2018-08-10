Windsor continues to be the only municipality in Ontario that doesn't equip its officers with naloxone kits, and that has the Police Association of Ontario speaking strongly against the Windsor Police Service.

"It's frustrating and it's disappointing from a provincial standpoint," said Bruce Chapman, president of the Police Association of Ontario.

For several years, the Police Association of Ontario (PAO) has advocated strongly for the government to allow officers to use the opioid-overdose-reversing drug.

"For saving the lives of members of the public and for protection of themselves should they be exposed to fentanyl or another opioid that could cause death," he said.

With the current government, PAO has successfully lobbied to change a regulation under the Police Services Act in order to abolish the requirement for a Special Investigations Unit probe when an officer administers naloxone to someone who dies.

"To me, it's a win-win situation by equipping the officers, they're saving lives and they're protecting themselves against harm." said Chapman.

What can Windsor's police board do?

Rino Bortolin, a member of the Windsor Police Service Board, said he will bring up the topic of officers carrying naloxone kits at the board's next meeting.

"For me, it's definitely something that discussion needs to happen at the board level at this point in time," he said.

Bortolin adds it's not about what services in Ontario are sanctioned to carry the kits. Rather, it's about creating the best practices for Windsor.

The Windsor Police Services Board's next meeting is scheduled for May 27.