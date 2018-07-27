New
Naked landlord found in tenants' Wheatley apartment, cops say
Chatham-Kent police say tenants of a Wheatley apartment received quite the surprise when they arrived home Thursday afternoon.
Officers say the tenants found their landlord sitting on their couch — naked.
The door to the apartment had also been taken off its hinges.
A 63-year-old Wheatley man has been charged with being unlawfully in a dwelling house and forcible entry.