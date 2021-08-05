Nails in Devonshire Mall parking lot prompt WRH vaccine clinic staff to file police report

Management at the Devonshire Mall vaccination clinic run by Windsor Regional Hospital say they've filed a police report after finding "pockets of nails" dispersed throughout the staff parking lot — but they're not sure if it was done purposely or not.

The nails were found Monday morning when two staff members reported having flat tires after leaving the parking lot, according to Steve Erwin, the hospital's manager of corporate communications.

Other staff members proceeded to check the parking lot and found "different pockets of nails and sharp objects" near multiple vehicles, according to Erwin, adding the nails were found in areas where it would be "almost impossible" not to drive over them.

But while it's possible someone could have put them there, he said, the nails could have also inadvertently fallen out of a passing truck.

Windsor Regional Hospital says it's not sure if nails found in the staff parking lot earlier this week were put there purposely or accidentally fell out of someone's truck — but concerns were strong enough to justify filing a police report. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

The nails have since been cleared from the lot — but staff are being advised to stay vigilant this week and look out for any more nails near their vehicles.

"We certainly hope that there's nobody being mischievous and coming in and trying to deliberately damage vehicles and whatnot for our staff. But just to be doing our due diligence, obviously, it was appropriate to file a police report," Erwin said.

Between police officers and security guards, there's always someone attending the vaccination clinic site 24 hours a day, seven days a week. But according to Erwin, that wouldn't necessarily prevent someone from being able to get into the staff parking lot.

Despite being clearly marked as parking that's only for staff, it's not blocked off from the public and can get quite dark at night.

The hospital says it has asked police and security on-site to keep a 'very close eye' on the staff parking lot this week. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

"If someone was going to try to do something, there is an opportunity to do so," said Erwin, adding police and security have since been advised to keep a "very close eye" on the staff parking lot.

"It's one of those challenging things where we had enough suspicions that we should file the police report. We obviously we want our staff to remain safe and we will do whatever we need to to protect them."