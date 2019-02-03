Mysterious sounds in Lake Erie have Kingsville residents asking 'what's that noise?'

Some mysterious sounds from Lake Erie have residents in Kingsville trying to solve an audible mystery.

The sounds are heard in the town every year around January and February — and 2019 has been no different, prompting some residents to report the sounds to the mayor.

Gloria Burford, who's lived on Cedar Island for about 10 years, hasn't heard the sounds herself this year, but she has heard them in the past, comparing them to the sounds of "gunshots" or "thunder."

"It's really exciting when it happens. You sort of run outside and look at the sky," she said. "But it's a bright, brilliant blue sky and so you look to the lake."

Burford added the sounds are a complete shock to people who haven't been "acclimatized" to living near the lake. When she took to the web to explore where the sounds were coming from, she found the water was simply expanding and contracting.

"I guess they just crash and make a huge noise, like gunshots or thunder."

Kingsville resident Gloria Burford, left, says the sounds are akin to thunder, but mayor Nelson Santos says it's nothing more than a result of Mother Nature 'having the shivers.' (Dale Molnar/CBC)

According to Kingsville Mayor Nelson Santos, the mysterious sounds are a result of Mother Nature "having the shivers" this time of year.

"Every once in a while you'll hear the ice split and that split becomes like a big thunder or big bang that echoes across the lake," said Santos.

"It startles some people every once in a while."

So what's that noise?

The phenomenon is called an ice quake — also referred to as a frost quake. It's caused when drastic changes in temperature occur.

When the weather gets warmer, water seeps into cracks in the ice.

However, when the lake experiences extreme cold conditions, the water freezes and expands, causing the ice to crack and resulting in a loud noise.

Property owners who live near the lake have reported the sounds to the mayor's office. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

It's akin to an ice cube cracking when it hits warm water — but on a significantly larger scale.

"Sometimes, you feel a little bit of the movement depending on how close you are to the shore ... You feel the shake along with the noise that's coming from there," said Santos.

People in Kingsville are expected to hear more loud booms coming from Lake Erie as warmer temperatures arise more frequently.