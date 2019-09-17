Windsor, Ont.'s Mychal Mulder won't play with Miami Heat in regular NBA season

Windsor-raised basketball player Mychal Mulder won't be part of the Miami Heat's roster when the three-time champions take on the Memphis Grizzlies in their first regular season game Wednesday evening.

That's because the 25-year-old Mulder, who was called to join the Miami Heat's training camp in September, was cut from the team on Oct. 15, having appeared in just two preseason games.

Mulder totalled two points and a rebound after playing 15 minutes and 19 seconds across the two preseason games.

Mulder, played for Catholic Central High School under coach Pete Cusumano, and spent spent the last few seasons with the Windy City Bulls,.

He was drafted ninth overall in the 2017 NBA G league draft.

While with the Bulls last season, Mulder started in every game, averaging 13.7 points. Prior to the G League, Mulder played at the University of Kentucky for two seasons.