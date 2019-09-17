Windsor, Ont. basketball player on Miami Heat's 'radar'

A Windsor-raised basketball player has a chance to make the Miami Heat's NBA roster.

Announced Monday, the Heat signed Mychal Mulder, a 25-year-old from Windsor, Ont. which will allow him to participate in the team's training camp.

Mulder, who played for Catholic Central High School under coach Pete Cusumano, has spent the last few seasons with the Windy City Bulls, drafted ninth overall in the 2017 NBA G league draft.

While with the Bulls last season, Mulder started in every game, averaging 13.7 points. Prior to his G League time, Mulder played at the University of Kentucky for two seasons.

Cusumano, who has known Mulder since the player was about ten years old, said he's extremely proud of the Windsorite.

"There's 19 people in the training camp and 15 are going to make it," said Cusumano. "He's got to beat somebody else ... he's like on a farm team."

According to Cusumano, for any NBA-hopeful, they have to make the training camp roster to make the team.

"The fact that he got invited to training camp means he's on the radar to make the team," said Cusumano.

Cusumano said only two Windsor players have ever played in the NBA — the last back in 1945.