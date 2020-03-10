Windsor, Ont.'s Mychal Mulder inks multi-year contract with Golden State Warriors

Windsor, Ont.'s Mychal Mulder has formally signed a "multi-year" contract as a guard with San Francisco, Calif.'s own Golden State Warriors.

The six-time NBA champions made the announcement on Tuesday, withholding the terms of agreement as per team policy.

Mulder joined the Warriors' organization on Feb. 27 after signing a 10-day contract with the team.

Over the course of six games during his 10-day agreement with the Warriors, Mulder started twice and averaged 12.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists during the 29.5 minutes he played.

The Warriors also boasted that Mulder hit 16 three-point shots, "including five threes," in a win against the Denver Nuggets on March 3.

Mychal Mulder on how his NBA breakthrough came after he started buying in defensively: <a href="https://t.co/EEtXoOSASC">pic.twitter.com/EEtXoOSASC</a> —@Con_Chron

Mulder also scored a "career-high" 18 points in a win over the Philadelphia 76ers on March 7.

Prior to his time with Golden State, Mulder played in the NBA G League with the Sioux Falls Skyforce from 2019 to 2020, as well as the Windy City Bulls from 2017 to 2019.

Additionally, Mulder joined the Miami Heat's training camp in September 2019, but was cut from the team on Oct. 15, after having appeared in only two preseason games.

While in Windsor-Essex, Mulder played for Catholic Central High School under coach Peter Cusumano.

Speaking to CBC News following the announcement of Mulder's 10-day contract with Golden State, Cusumano sang the praises of his former star player.

"You could tell early on he's going to be special," Cusumano said. "I didn't know he was going to be that special."