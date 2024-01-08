Why some Ont. hockey players drink mustard and pickle juice during each game

Slurping pickle juice and squirting mustard into their mouths are some strange ways two junior hockey players in Windsor, Ont., have hit peak performance.

Glass jars of Bick's tangy dill sliced pickles and full-size bottles of French's classic yellow mustard can be spotted along the Windsor Spitfires bench.

Those salty, vinegary condiments help with leg muscle cramps during each game, say the 20-year-old players who use them.

"I was willing to try anything. I mean, I drank soy sauce, mustard, pickle juice now," said Oliver Peer, a forward with the Windsor Spitfires. "The soy sauce didn't sit well with my stomach. Had some problems late night."

A jar of pickles sits behind the Windsor Spitfires bench for forward Oliver Peer. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Peer goes through two jars of pickles each game. He drinks all the juice and even chomps on a few pickles on the bench.

"I go around the room, handing out pickles, guys ask me for pickles, give them a couple pickles," said Peer. "It's something for me and the team."

'Mustard guy'

For defenceman Roberto Mancini, his passion for mustard started four years ago.

At first, he was discreet about it, just using the packets you'd find at the arena concession stand.

Now, the self-proclaimed "mustard guy" has no shame in getting his relief right from the big bottle, in full view of fans. It's even become a superstition and you'll notice Mancini taking a swig of mustard at specific times during the game.

WATCH: Oliver Peer and Roberto Mancini on their in-game snacks

Mustard, pickle juice and hockey: Two players talk about what those all have in common Duration 1:17 Two junior hockey players in Windsor, Ont. talk about why they drink pickle juice and mustard during the game.

"I think any normal fan or person would be like 'this guy is crazy just putting mustard in his mouth and going to play a hockey game,'" said Mancini.

"I just find that it helps my legs. My legs will feel a bit heavy after the first period ... it'll kind of just relieve all the tension and heaviness," he said, adding because of Peer, he's now started drinking pickle juice in the third.

For road games, the Windsor Spitires packs pickles and mustard alongside its Gatorade bottles. (Jason Viau/CBC)

The mustard-pickle bromance has ended between the two since CBC News spoke with Mancini last week. After being with the Windsor Spitfires for just over a month, he was traded Monday to the Flint Firebirds.

Both players say they learned of these strange methods to help with leg cramps through other players or a team staffer.

Jason Chung is the Windsor Spitfire's athletic therapist. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Although the junior athletes are getting cramp relief in an odd way, the real reasons why it works are a bit of a mystery to the team's physiotherapist. Jason Chung said there are some anecdotal theories floating around.

"It's the high sodium content in the pickle juice, electrolytes all of that being replenished in the muscles, which kind of staves off the cramping," said Chung.