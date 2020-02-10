Skip to Main Content
Muslim Chaplaincy opens at the University of Windsor offering counselling and support
Faith-based services at the University of Windsor have marked a major expansion as a new Muslim Chaplaincy has launched at the CAW Student Centre.

Joins chaplaincies offered by Catholic, Anglican and other Christian denominations

Imam Yousef Wahb is a graduate from the University of Windsor. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

It joins chaplaincies offered by Catholic, Anglican and other Christian denominations at the university. Students can book confidential sessions with chaplain, Imam Yusuf Wahab, said co-ordinator and graduate student Shaymaa Zantout.

"These sessions are totally confidential and they come and talk to a chaplain, talk about any sort of emotional, mental, intellectual issues that they may be facing," said Zantout.

Imam Yousef Wahb is a graduate from the school himself. 

"It makes me much more aware of the student's struggles and needs, it makes me closer to the student life," he said. 

The Muslim Chaplaincy opened on Friday on the lower level of the CAW Student Centre. 

Hear more about the chaplaincy from CBC's Afternoon Drive:

Faith-based services at the University of Windsor marked a major expansion today. A Muslim chaplaincy launched this morning at the CAW Student Centre. It joins chaplaincies offered by Catholic, Anglican and other Christian denominations at the University. Afternoon Drive's Jonathan Pinto spoke with graduate student Shaymaa Zantout at the launch today. She also serves as the Muslim chaplaincy's coordinator. 6:30
