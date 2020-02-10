Muslim Chaplaincy opens at the University of Windsor offering counselling and support

Faith-based services at the University of Windsor have marked a major expansion as a new Muslim Chaplaincy has launched at the CAW Student Centre.

It joins chaplaincies offered by Catholic, Anglican and other Christian denominations at the university. Students can book confidential sessions with chaplain, Imam Yusuf Wahab, said co-ordinator and graduate student Shaymaa Zantout.

"These sessions are totally confidential and they come and talk to a chaplain, talk about any sort of emotional, mental, intellectual issues that they may be facing," said Zantout.

Imam Yousef Wahb is a graduate from the school himself.

"It makes me much more aware of the student's struggles and needs, it makes me closer to the student life," he said.

The Muslim Chaplaincy opened on Friday on the lower level of the CAW Student Centre.

