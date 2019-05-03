MusicFest Windsor cancelled amid ongoing dispute between teachers' unions, province

MusicFest Windsor has once again been cancelled, just two years after being revived following a 12-year absence.

Bernadette Berthelotte, teacher-consultant for the arts with the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB), explained that the decision was formally made on Feb. 12, even though adjudicators judging the student competition were released from their duties in January.

"It's very difficult to plan a festival where we've invited international adjudicators to come to work with our participants, and not be sure whether or not the festival is going to happen," she said.

An invitation-only event, MusicFest Canada — also known as The Nationals — is organized each year as a way of highlighting student achievement in music, while also allowing student ensembles across the country to compete against one another.

In order to attend the national competition, however, ensembles need to qualify at smaller, regional gatherings — like MusicFest Windsor.

In Ontario this year, Windsor's regional competition isn't the only one that's been affected by ongoing disputes between teachers and the provincial government.

Berthelotte said approximately 70 per cent of Ontario MusicFest gatherings were cancelled "due to the labour issues."

One of the most frustrating parts for everybody is that it's such a major goal ... - Bernadette Berthelotte, Teachers-Consultant for the Arts, Greater Essex County District School Board

"We started talking about [cancelling] in January, when things didn't look like they were going to be solved anytime soon," she said.

"Within the last two or three weeks, I had eight emails from teachers from the far north of the province trying to get into our festival, because it was one of the last ones that was still up on the board as running, only to have to say no to everybody."

According to Berthelotte, approximately 2,000 students enrolled in this year's Windsor gathering.

"One of the most frustrating parts for everybody is that it's such a major goal for everybody to come together and show the work that they've done all year," she said. "It's just such an amazing opportunity for kids from other schools to listen to what kids from other schools are doing."

While Berthelotte emphasized that it's very disappointing to have to cancel the festival, she said that most of this year's sponsors "told us to just keep the money for next year, which is really incredible."

Teachers with the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) and the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) began work-to-rule job actions in November, eventually escalating to ongoing rotating strikes.

In addition to the ETFO and the OSSTF, teachers from the Association of Franco-Ontario Teachers (AEFO) and the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA) are continuing to negotiate with the Ontario Progressive Conservative government over issues ranging from class sizes, mandatory e-learning and growing concerns about classroom violence.

This year marks MusicFest Canada's 48th anniversary. This year's competition is set for Calgary, from May 18 to May 23.