This is how musical theatre in Windsor is adapting during the pandemic

It's not quite live theatre and it's not quite film: the pandemic has transformed the way music theatre performance students at St. Clair College are performing their final shows of the school year.

This semester, instead of performing in front of a live audience, students are to record themselves individually on-camera singing, dancing and acting. The footage will then be edited and layered with music to create a film-like theatre show — a first for the college.

It's just one of the ways the college has adapted to COVID-19 — another being that the students in the program are taking part in a hybrid model of in-class and virtual learning.

As interesting and unique as the process is, some students find it challenging not being able to physically attend classes all the time as they feel they lose the opportunity to connect with their classmates, which they believe is crucial in their field.

"There's a bit of a lack of spark," said Kozmo Sammartino, a second-year musical theatre student, who's been doing most of his classes online.

Jakob Sonnenberg, a second-year music theatre performance student at St. Clair College, says it's been difficult not being able to perform live. He prefers going to classes in-person as opposed to online learning. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

"Not being able to be in the room does not have the same sense of connection with others and it's harder to feel that 'aliveness' that goes on with live theatre, which is, you know, that's a big part of it ... it's live," he said.

Sammartino finds himself less motivated learning and practicing at home.

"Being in front of a screen often ... I've really had to reinforce that creativity within me. You're not able to have the external stimulus of being in the performance space, having your teacher right there," Sammartino said.

"It's easier to zone out, easier to disconnect when you're online. And so I really had to ... reactivate my imagination and really double down and stay focused," he said.

Jakob Sonnenberg, another second-year musical theatre student at the college, shares the same sentiment.

"As a musical theatre student, we're used to being together in one space and not having to wear a mask. So it's definitely been very difficult," he said.

"The reason why I'm doing traditional theatre, musical theatre, instead of like acting for film and TV, is because I love the idea of it's never the same. I always have the opportunity to make more choices. ... So it's been a little bit weird with this situation," he said.

Musical theatre students at St. Clair College have a mix of virtual and in-person classes. (Submitted by St. Clair College)

Adapting to the times

Despite the less than ideal circumstances, the students say they feel fortunate to still be able to perform and look forward to the final production, which is a requirement for the program.

Katherine Kaszas, the artistic director of the program, said the challenge of adapting to the times is something theatre artists and practitioners are trained to do.

"We love obstacles and in fact, we're trained ... as well as students. They're pretty well wired to come up with solutions to problems. And so that's what this is. This is just a challenge," she said.

"It's almost like a COVID movie, a COVID form of presenting these things where actually it's a number of people that are self-taping at home and then presenting their performances in that ubiquitous square of faces that you see so often now when you look at these things online," she said.

Kaszas said this sort of production is not really a film because there isn't a crew taping the students.

Sonnenberg said he's fortunate to have some camera training prior to enrolling in the program, which proved useful now that he's required to record himself performing. He compares the experience to reading for a self-tape audition.

"I basically have my own set up in my house," he explained. "I've learned how to basically use my phone as a webcam and then connected to Zoom so the director can record it."

Katherine Kaszas, the artistic director of the program, said the challenge of adapting to the times is something theatre artists and practitioners are trained to do. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

He said he's excited to be returning to the theatre, which recently opened again for a small number of students to rehearse and learn choreography for the production.

But Kaszas said the show is not open to the public.

"We can't really make a great big old film and and sell it. So we've been given permission to work with it, with our students and to invite people to our reveal our final performances. And that's about all we'll be able to do, I'm afraid, this year," she said.

How in-person classes work during pandemic

When it comes to the in-person classes, Kaszas said students are broken up into small groups — ones that Sonnenberg calls "student bubbles." Students wear masks inside and space out, but some classes, such as singing, can only be done virtually.

Sonnenberg said he's grateful for the student bubbles as it allows him to socialize, which he says he's been deprived of during the pandemic.

"I was very glad that our faculty and the school worked very hard to put in place different safety protocols so that we can at least have some contact with our fellow classmates and colleagues," he said.

"And that was very important to me. It has been hard and I know it has been hard on some of my classmates as well, but for me personally, it has been the light at the end of a dark tunnel."

He said he hopes to return to full in-person classes by the next school year and perform in front of a live audience again.