Music performances highlight horror and hope of WWI

The horror and hope of trench warfare during the First World War is the focus of a musical presentation in the region to be played Sunday for Remembrance Day.

They feel the wet, cold mud oozing through their boots. They see each other falling. - Bruce Kotowich, Windsor Classic Chorale's chorusmaster

The Windsor Classic Chorale and the Windsor Symphony will perform the works of two men who experienced WWI.

Part of the program will feature music inspired by Wilfred Owen. He was an English poet and soldier who was killed in the war just a week before the armistice

Bruce Kotowich is the Windsor Classic Chorale's chorus master involved with what's being described as a "moving piece" based on Owen's Move Him into the Sun.

The NACO 'The World Remembers' concert will take place following the ceremony at the National War Memorial Nov. 11. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

They're incorporated five of Owen's poems, which show the journey of 17 and 18 year olds with a "hobbyist attitude," Kotowich recalls during an interview on CBC Radio's Windsor Morning.

"And then they see this cold stark reality. They feel the wet, cold mud oozing through their boots. They see each other falling," said Kotowich. "Yet, there's always a sense of hope throughout all these poems."

Music full of 'sentimental colours and qualities'

Another piece that's being performed is works by French composer Jacques de la Presle, who fought for France during WWI.

"His music is ... very full of melodies, and beautiful sentimental colours and qualities," said Lillian Scheirich, violinist, and the Windsor Symphony Orchestra's concert master.

"When you listen to the pieces that you're going to hear, it's going to touch your heart."

Hear more from Lillian Scheirich and Bruce Kotowich on the CBC's Windsor Morning:

It's a unique way to observe Remembrance Day. The Windsor Classic Chorale and the Windsor Symphony perform the works of two men who experienced the horror of trench warfare during the First World War. Lillian Scheirich is a violinist, and the Windsor Symphony Orchestra's concert master. Bruce Kotowich is the Windsor Classic Chorale's chorusmaster. 10:10

When and where you can attend these performances: