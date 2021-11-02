Murder or manslaughter? Jury to decide fate of man who admitted to killing Windsor woman

Jury members must now decide if Jitesh Bhogal is guilty of murder or manslaughter in the death of 31-year-old Autumn Taggart.

Both the defence and Crown presented their closing arguments Monday, summarizing the theories they believe best explain what happened in the early morning hours of June 10, 2018. Since he's already admitted to "accidentally killing" Taggart, Bhogal is at least guilty of manslaughter.

The Crown's theory is that the "sexual assault and murder was motivated by drugs and anger."

Prior to entering Taggart's apartment, a female drug dealer took his cash and a large quantity of cocaine he had purchased. The Crown said he was searching for that woman when he entered the victim's apartment.

"He intentionally killed her thinking she was" the female drug dealer or Bhogal realized he was assaulting "a completely uninvolved woman" … and wanted to "cover up his crime," Crown Attorney Kim Bertholet said during closing statements.

Jitesh Bhogal, on trial for first-degree murder, is seen withdrawing money to buy cocaine on the night of the victim's death. (Obtained by CBC News)

During testimony from the female drug dealer, Michelle Altiman, she told Bhogal the cocaine was placed in her "snatch" — a slang term for vagina — until he drove her back to a drug house.

Victim 'completely uninvolved in the events of the night'

The Crown points to Bhogal's DNA on a vaginal swab from the victim's body that was presented at trial and said that suggests he sexually assaulted Taggart. But the defence said there could have been cross contamination when Taggart's body was moved or how the scene was handled by police and the coroner.

"He searched for the cocaine in the anogenital area believing she was Ms Altiman," said Bertholet. "There can be no dispute he was upset and determined to get that cocaine back."

Jitesh Bhogal testified he must have climbed up the exterior of the building, into the balcony to gain access to the victim's third-floor apartment. (Obtained by CBC News)

Bhogal testified he didn't remember a lot of what happened inside Taggart's bedroom, how exactly he entered the third-floor unit or how he left.

These are a "series of self-serving fabrications and convenient gaps in memory" on important issues, Bertholet said.

Taggart was "a woman completely uninvolved in the events of the night."

She argues Bhogal had made "purposeful and intentional acts" before and after Taggart's death. The Crown believes Bhogal "fabricated paranoia" to make jury feel he was more affected by the cocaine than he actually was.

"Its simply unimaginable that Mr Bhogal could manually strangle or suffocate for the length of time to cause her death without foreseeing that it would cause her death," Bertholet said.

Autumn Taggart was killed the bedroom of her third-floor apartment, right, and her son's room is right next door, left. The boy was home at the time of his mother's death. (Obtained by CBC News)

An autopsy determined Taggart's cause of death to be strangulation and neck compressions. There were also injuries related to a sexual assault.

However, Bhogal's defence is asking the jury to find him not guilty of first-degree murder because they feel manslaughter is more suitable.

"The hand placed over the mouth is consistent with wanting them to be quiet, not consistent with wanting them dead," said defence lawyer Peter Thorning.

Bhogal's defence is that he consumed a large amount of cocaine, for the first time, that rendered him incapable of forming the intent required to commit murder.

"A sane and sober person may not have appreciated his consequences on the facts" in this case, said Thorning. "It is true sometimes terrible things happen without us intending the result. That's what happened here. This death was not intentional."

"He was intoxicated" or did not appreciate that his actions were not going to cause death, he added.

Bhogal's lawyer also said there's no evidence that his client sexually assault the victim. There were no hairs, fibres or fluid deposition from Bhogal on the victim's body, Thorning said.

Jitesh Bhogal is seen walking into a TD Bank to withdraw money to buy cocaine on the night Autumn Taggart was killed. (Obtained by CBC News)

"Why is there no fluid deposition? It makes no sense. It does make sense if there was no sexual assault," Thorning said. "It does make sense if he didn't touch her there."

Thorning added that bloody tissues on the victim's floor, some in a cylindrical shape, that he said could have been used to stop some pre-existing vaginal bleeding. He's suggesting that's where injuries around her genitals originated.

If a sexual assault is committed in the same series of events as a murder, it's considered first-degree murder, according to Justice Renee Pomerance during her charge to the jury. However, if the jury finds there's reasonable doubt about the sexual assault, but not the intent of Taggart's death, then second-degree murder would apply. If there's reasonable doubt on both offences, then Bhogal would be found guilty of manslaughter.

"Bhogal did not have the capacity to form intent or to appreciate the consequences of his actions," said Thorning. "There is only one explanation for his behaviour and that is intoxication."