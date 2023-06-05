Man shot in east Windsor. Another charged with attempted murder

A Windsor man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting in the city.

Police says officers were called to the area of Jefferson Boulevard near South National Street around 6:30 p.m. June 2 after a 31-year-old man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the left shoulder.

Authorities say the victim and 40-year-old suspect, also from Windsor, were arguing when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot.

The suspect initially fled in a vehicle, but eventually returned to the scene, and was immediately taken into custody, according to police.

He's facing attempted murder and firearms charges.

Police are hoping anyone in the area at the time of the shooting can check surveillance or dash cam footage and contact them if they spot anything related to the investigation.