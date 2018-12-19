Murder charge added to accused killer of Ganatchio Trail victim
Charges have been upgraded for the accused killed of Anne Widholm.
Anne Widholm was attacked on the Ganatchio Trail in October 2017
Widholm, who was attacked Oct. 8, 2017 on the Ganatchio Trail, died on the weekend.
Police have since added one count of murder in the second degree to Habibullah Ahmadi's charges.
Ahmadi was originally charged with aggravated assault. A charge of attempted murder was added later.