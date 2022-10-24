How much it costs to run a municipal election campaign in Windsor
Council, trustee candidates are subjected to donation and expense limits
Running for a municipal council seat isn't cheap.
Those elected as a Windsor City Councillor in 2018 spent between $4,893 and $15,685, according publicly available financial statements. However, Drew Dilkens spent more than $127,000 to help secure his second term as mayor four years ago.
The Municipal Elections Act sets out general spending limits for heads of council, councillors and school board trustees of up to $7,500 plus $0.85 per eligible elector. The legislation also prohibits certain entities from making political donations, including corporations, trade unions and someone from outside of Ontario.
Individuals also cannot make a donation exceeding $1,200.
In the case of Dilkens, his largest campaign expense in 2018 was advertising with a cost of nearly $60,000. He also spent $24,000 on brochures, $11,000 on signs and another $11,000 on office expenses. His spending limit was $135,151.
The member of Windsor city council who garnered the lowest number of contributions was Ward 8's Gary Kashak totalling $4,893 in 2018. The Windsor councillor who claimed the highest contribution amount in the same election was Kieran McKenzie in Ward 9 with $15,685 in donations. Not far behind, Ward 1 councillor Fred Francis who claimed $15,383 in election-related income in 2018.
Contributions to political campaigns are considered money, goods and services used by or for the candidate. If an incumbent is running and is using items such as signs purchased during a previous campaign, those must be included as current expenses for "what it would cost you to buy those signs today," according to the province.
Anyone who ran in this year's municipal election must submit financial records including contributions and expenses by March 31, 2023. If a candidate's election income or expenses exceed $10,000, an auditor must review the information prior to it being submitted.
Financial filings for members of Windsor City Council in 2018 election
Drew Dilkens
Contributions: $143,368
Expenses: $143,324
Ward 1's Fred Francis
Contributions: $15,383
Expenses: $15,377
Ward 2's Fabio Costante
Contributions: $9,477
Expenses: $9,477
Ward 3's Rino Bortolin
Contributions: $9,723
Expenses: $9,770
Ward 4's Chris Holt
Contributions: $13,652
Expenses: $13,652
Ward 5's Ed Sleiman
Contributions: $13,591
Expenses: $13,244
Ward 6's Jo-Anne Gignac
Contributions: $8,092
Expenses: $8,092
Ward 7's Jeewan Gill (by-election)
Contributions: $14,718
Expenses: $12,325
Ward 8's Gary Kashak
Contributions: $4,893
Expenses: $4,893
Ward 9's Kieran McKenzie
Contributions: $15,685
Expenses: $15,483
Ward 10's Jim Morrison
Contributions: $11.522
Expenses: $11,080