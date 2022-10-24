How much it costs to run a municipal election campaign in Windsor

Running for a municipal council seat isn't cheap.

Those elected as a Windsor City Councillor in 2018 spent between $4,893 and $15,685, according publicly available financial statements. However, Drew Dilkens spent more than $127,000 to help secure his second term as mayor four years ago.

The Municipal Elections Act sets out general spending limits for heads of council, councillors and school board trustees of up to $7,500 plus $0.85 per eligible elector. The legislation also prohibits certain entities from making political donations, including corporations, trade unions and someone from outside of Ontario.

Individuals also cannot make a donation exceeding $1,200.

In the case of Dilkens, his largest campaign expense in 2018 was advertising with a cost of nearly $60,000. He also spent $24,000 on brochures, $11,000 on signs and another $11,000 on office expenses. His spending limit was $135,151.

The member of Windsor city council who garnered the lowest number of contributions was Ward 8's Gary Kashak totalling $4,893 in 2018. The Windsor councillor who claimed the highest contribution amount in the same election was Kieran McKenzie in Ward 9 with $15,685 in donations. Not far behind, Ward 1 councillor Fred Francis who claimed $15,383 in election-related income in 2018.

Contributions to political campaigns are considered money, goods and services used by or for the candidate. If an incumbent is running and is using items such as signs purchased during a previous campaign, those must be included as current expenses for "what it would cost you to buy those signs today," according to the province.

Anyone who ran in this year's municipal election must submit financial records including contributions and expenses by March 31, 2023. If a candidate's election income or expenses exceed $10,000, an auditor must review the information prior to it being submitted.

Financial filings for members of Windsor City Council in 2018 election

Drew Dilkens

Contributions: $143,368

Expenses: $143,324

Ward 1's Fred Francis

Contributions: $15,383

Expenses: $15,377

Ward 2's Fabio Costante

Contributions: $9,477

Expenses: $9,477

Ward 3's Rino Bortolin

Contributions: $9,723

Expenses: $9,770

Ward 4's Chris Holt

Contributions: $13,652

Expenses: $13,652

Ward 5's Ed Sleiman

Contributions: $13,591

Expenses: $13,244

Ward 6's Jo-Anne Gignac

Contributions: $8,092

Expenses: $8,092

Ward 7's Jeewan Gill (by-election)

Contributions: $14,718

Expenses: $12,325

Ward 8's Gary Kashak

Contributions: $4,893

Expenses: $4,893

Ward 9's Kieran McKenzie

Contributions: $15,685

Expenses: $15,483

Ward 10's Jim Morrison

Contributions: $11.522

Expenses: $11,080