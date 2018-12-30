Multiple people sent to hospital after collision in Detroit-Windsor tunnel

Multiple people were sent to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in the Detroit-Windsor tunnel Sunday evening.

Windsor Fire officials say they responded to the scene around 5 p.m. The tunnel was closed for a while thereafter as crews cleared the scene.

Windsor police confirmed that some people were sent to hospital in the United States, and others were sent to hospital in Windsor.

Police could not say exactly how many people were injured.

The tunnel re-opened just before 6:30 p.m.

The Windsor-Detroit tunnel is closed. Windsor Fire officials responded to a motor vehicle collision in the tunnel about an hour ago. Crews are currently cleaning things up. No word on injuries. Drivers are asked to take the bridge instead. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/rRzWtCFEnn">pic.twitter.com/rRzWtCFEnn</a> —@KatGeorgieva

