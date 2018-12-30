Skip to Main Content
Multiple people sent to hospital after collision in Detroit-Windsor tunnel

Multiple people sent to hospital after collision in Detroit-Windsor tunnel

Multiple people were sent to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in the Detroit-Windsor tunnel Sunday evening.

Tunnel temporarily closed as crews cleaned up the scene, but has since re-opened

CBC News ·
The Detroit-Windsor tunnel was briefly closed Sunday evening following a motor vehicle collision. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Multiple people were sent to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in the Detroit-Windsor tunnel Sunday evening. 

Windsor Fire officials say they responded to the scene around 5 p.m. The tunnel was closed for a while thereafter as crews cleared the scene.

Windsor police confirmed that some people were sent to hospital in the United States, and others were sent to hospital in Windsor. 

Police could not say exactly how many people were injured. 

The tunnel re-opened just before 6:30 p.m.

More Windsor news:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories