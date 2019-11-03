Multi-vehicle collision on Tecumseh Road sends two to hospital

A multi-vehicle collision on Tecumseh Road East sent two people to hospital and left one car flipped on its roof just steps from the door of a business on Sunday.

Police said both people taken to hospital have non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision involving four vehicles happened at around noon Sunday at the corner of Tecumseh Road East and Bernard Road.

VIDEO: Here’s the latest:<br><br>Two people sent to hospital with non life threatening injuries. <br><br>One person arrested, police won’t say on what charges. <br><br>Despite only seeing three vehicles at the scene, police say it involved four. <a href="https://t.co/PNsYm0ZbDr">pic.twitter.com/PNsYm0ZbDr</a> —@JasonViauCBC

One of the vehicles badly damaged is a classic Chevy car.

Arrest made

Windsor police said one person has been arrested, but they wouldn't specify the charges.

The road has since fully reopened.