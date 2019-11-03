Multi-vehicle collision on Tecumseh Road sends two to hospital
One car flipped over just outside the door of a business
A multi-vehicle collision on Tecumseh Road East sent two people to hospital and left one car flipped on its roof just steps from the door of a business on Sunday.
Police said both people taken to hospital have non-life-threatening injuries.
The collision involving four vehicles happened at around noon Sunday at the corner of Tecumseh Road East and Bernard Road.
VIDEO: Here’s the latest:<br><br>Two people sent to hospital with non life threatening injuries. <br><br>One person arrested, police won’t say on what charges. <br><br>Despite only seeing three vehicles at the scene, police say it involved four. <a href="https://t.co/PNsYm0ZbDr">pic.twitter.com/PNsYm0ZbDr</a>—@JasonViauCBC
One of the vehicles badly damaged is a classic Chevy car.
Arrest made
Windsor police said one person has been arrested, but they wouldn't specify the charges.
The road has since fully reopened.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.