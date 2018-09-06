Skip to Main Content
Multi-vehicle crash on E.C. Row closes lane

Windsor police say one lane closed 'until further notice'

A collision has closed a portion of E.C. Row Expressway.

A multi-vehicle accident has reportedly blocked an eastbound lane of E.C. Row between Banwell Road and Lauzon Parkway. 

Police say that portion of the expressway will be closed "until further notice."

Westbound lanes are open, but traffic is moving slowly in both directions.

More to come. 

