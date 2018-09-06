Multi-vehicle crash on E.C. Row closes lane
A collision has closed a portion of EC Row Expressway.
Windsor police say one lane closed 'until further notice'
A multi-vehicle accident has reportedly blocked an eastbound lane of E.C. Row between Banwell Road and Lauzon Parkway.
Police say that portion of the expressway will be closed "until further notice."
Westbound lanes are open, but traffic is moving slowly in both directions.
More to come.
Update: Eastbound EC ROW Banwell Rd to Lauzon Parkway down to 1 lane. Traffic moving slowly. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQGTraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQGTraffic</a>—@WindsorPolice