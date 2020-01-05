Man dies, another arrested following car crash in Windsor's east end

A 61-year-old man died following a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Lauzon Parkway and Forest Glade Drive.

The accident took place around 3:40 p.m. when the victim, who was driving a minivan, was hit by a pickup truck driven by a 21-year-old man.

Police said a 63-year-old female passenger in the minivan remains in hospital with critical life-threatening injuries.

The individual driving the pickup truck suffered injuries. He was taken to hospital and subsequently released.

He was arrested for dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Accident reconstruction attended the scene and the investigation is still ongoing.