4-vehicle Leamington crash sends 2 to hospital, closes road

Ontario Provincial Police say a four-vehicle accident has closed a portion of Hwy. 77, just north of Leamington, and sent two people to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say it happened on Hwy. 77, near the 10th Concession, at about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.

As of 3:30 p.m., police said a portion of the roadway, between Road 10 and Essex County Road 14, remains closed as officers continue to pinpoint what led to the crash.

No word yet on possible charges.