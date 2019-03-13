Skip to Main Content
4-vehicle Leamington crash sends 2 to hospital, closes road

Two people are in hospital with what OPP describe as 'serious but non life-threatening injuries' following a multi-vehicle collision on Hwy. 77 in the Leamington-area.

OPP say it involved two pick-up trucks, one passenger vehicle and a transport truck

OPP are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 77 near Leamington, Ont. (OPP)

Ontario Provincial Police say a four-vehicle accident has closed a portion of Hwy. 77, just north of Leamington, and sent two people to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries. 

Authorities say it happened on Hwy. 77, near the 10th Concession, at about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.

As of 3:30 p.m., police said a portion of the roadway, between Road 10 and Essex County Road 14, remains closed as officers continue to pinpoint what led to the crash.

No word yet on possible charges.

