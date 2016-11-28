Mucci Farms acquires 75% stake in Orangeline Farms

Kingsville, Ont. agriculture producer Mucci Farms announced Wednesday it had acquired a controlling stake in Leamington, Ont.'s Orangeline Farms, expanding its footprint in the region.

The acquisition comes with a 32-acre greenhouse and a warehouse with additional land totalling 100 acres.

Mucci Farms spent approximately $30 million for a 75 per cent stake of Orangeline, with Orangeline founder Duffy Kniaziew retaining 25 per cent of his company.

Bert Mucci, CEO of Mucci Farms, said Orangeline approached his company with an offer approximately five to six months ago. Mucci said there will be no employee changes, though he did say more employees will likely be hired.

"We'd like to keep the staff that's on board, of course," he said. "They have the knowledge, they have the expertise running that operation, so [we] definitely want to keep them on."

Mucci said no discussions have been had about establishing a board of directors.

According to Mucci, Orangline's primary focus moving forward will be bell pepper production.

Mucci Farms is known for its strawberry, tomato and pepper production. Orangeline will retain its brand identity, as well as the Zing! Healthy Foods brand.

In 2016, Mucci Farms announced plans to expand into Ohio, citing rising hydro rates in Ontario.