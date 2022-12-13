Province funding operating costs for MRIs in Windsor and Leamington

The province is providing funding to staff and operate two new magnetic resonance imaging machines (MRIs) in the Windsor-Essex area.

One will go to the Ouellette campus of Windsor Regional Hospital. The other will go to Erie Shores Healthcare in Leamington.

"Our government is truly making historic investments in hospitals to increase capacity and to build a stronger more resilient health-care system," said Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie.

Dowie was joined by Essex MPP Anthony Leardi at the announcement at Windsor Regional Hospital's Ouellette campus Tuesday afternoon.

The money is part of a $20-million announcement Health Minister Sylvia Jones made Monday for the operating costs of 27 new MRI machines across the province.

Hospital CEO David Musyj said the investment of just under $1 million annually at WRH and about $800,000 annually at Erie Shores will help drastically reduce wait times for about 5,000 patients a year who need low priority scans. Those wait times could be up to six months.

"These two machines, and also depending on future demand, are going to put a large dent into that wait time," said Musyj.

Essex MPP Anthony Leardi, Windsor Regional Hospital CEO David Musyj, Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

WRH currently has an MRI at the Ouellette campus and one at the Met campus.

Musyj said they are just shy of having the $2 million or so the MRI machine will cost. Erie Shores will begin a fundraising campaign in the new year for its machine.

"I'm very confident that our community will rise up and donate the dollars," said hospital CEO and president Kristin Kennedy. "This is something I've often heard from our communities that they would be so supportive and we are in such need of an MRI here in our community."

Both hospitals expect to have the MRIs in place within nine months to a year depending on whether there are any procurement issues. Both hospitals still have to determine how to accommodate the new machines.

Musyj says the new machine at WRH will be movable to the new acute care hospital.

MPPs respond to concerns over private services

Private ophthalmology clinic that delivers publicly funded service is 'future of health care': MPP Duration 1:36 Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie and Essex MPP Anthony Leardi respond to concerns raised by people in Windsor over the province looking to use private providers to provide public health care in a system that residents feel is stretched thin.

The announcement was made a day after protesters gathered near the Met campus in a demonstration against private delivery of public health care.

Over the summer, the province announced it would be looking to private service providers to offer some procedures — which would still be covered by OHIP —as a means to boost hospital capacity.

"Our message is that we want to raise the alarm that Doug Ford is attempting to privatize our health care and that we're not going to stand by in Windsor-Essex and watch that happen," Tracey Ramsey, co-chair of the Windsor-Essex Health Care Coalition, said Tuesday.

Responding to the protesters' concerns, Dowie said that the province has to think outside the box to find solutions. He said a private ophthalmology clinic that opened in Windsor in partnership with the hospital is "the future of health care."

Such facilities, he said, complement existing resources and ultimately allow the province to deliver more health care.

"That's what we're all about. You will get ... the service you need. Doesn't matter who operates it, doesn't matter how it is delivered, it will be delivered thanks to your OHIP premium and the public system."