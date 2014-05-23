MP and local officials raise concerns about Nav Canada study in meeting

Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk hosted a virtual meeting Monday between Nav Canada and local officials concerned about the possible removal of air traffic controllers from Windsor International Airport.

Nav Canada is conducting a study that may put the Airport Control Tower at risk of being shut down, as announced last month.

The tower, which is staffed by Nav Canada employees, is under review due to ongoing revenue impacts brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kusmierczyk and Windsor airport CEO Mark Galvin said the meeting was "productive" and the first of many they will have with the company. They hope by raising their concerns to the company, the air traffic control services will be maintained following the review.

"We all shared our concerns in terms of safety. We all shared concerns in terms of the economy and our an economic development in our community and really did our best just to express the anxiety and the concerns that revolve around this study into potential reduction in services," Kusmierczyk said.

"We operate in a quite a complex airspace because we are so close to Detroit and Metro Airport and the city airport. And so safety is always our number one concern, but we also think that a reduction in airport services may have a negative impact on economic development, on our ability to draw investment and will have a negative impact on the airport itself," he said.

City not going to 'sit back'

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said the airport has made "great strides" in recent years and contributes a million dollars a year to city coffers.

"This is way too important to our city and for our region and the economic prosperity of our region. We're not going to sit back and just watch this happen and watch the tower service erode" he said on CBC Radio's Windsor Morning Tuesday.

In a statement, Nav Canada said its review process involves full consultation with those affected and any proposed changes have to be approved by Transport Canada.

"Nav Canada's decision to pursue a review of its services is first and foremost driven by air traffic activity now and in the future," a spokesperson said in a statement.

"When making decisions, we always take a long-term view to uphold the highest standards in safety and to preserve the integrity of the air navigation system on behalf of all Canadians."

'Really good discussion,' says Windsor-Tecumseh MP

Kusmierczyk said everyone was heard at the meeting and "it was a really good discussion," adding that the local airport is a "viable business that has been growing leaps and bounds, that has been increasing passengers and traffic over the last number of years, and which has provided the city with the million dollar annual dividend."

Galvin agrees, adding that he's seen an increase in aircraft movements and passenger levels at the airport. He said he's appreciative of everyone voicing their concerns to the company.

"The response has been remarkable from all corners in Windsor ... whether it's business leaders or stakeholders here at the airport. ... I certainly believe that [the company] understands that there's a lot of people who are concerned down here in terms of taking that layer of control away," he said. "People writing letters and expressing their concern, not only airport tenants, but others in talking about the economic impact that it could have, I think is very important. And it's something that anyone conducting a study of this nature would take into consideration."

"Certainly a number of people have come out in support of Windsor airport to keep the tower and that's very heartening for us," he said, adding that Nav Canada is a "vital partner" and "we value the work that they do to keep our skies safe and to help us grow as well."

Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk hosted a virtual meeting between local officials and Nav Canada on Monday. He says the meeting was productive. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Kusmierczyk said these studies by the company are conducted on a regular basis across the country and could result in three outcomes:

"Either they will say that they want to maintain the status quo, which is something that we're interested in. They can say that they can increase air traffic control, which sometimes happens ... or alternatively, they can say they can recommend a reduction in services," he said.

"Those considerations are purely based on considerations of safety, first and foremost, and also efficiency, but we want Nav Canada to know how concerned we are about the potential broader impact that this could have on our airport and on our community," he added.

Galvin says he's seen an increase in aircraft movements and passenger levels at the airport. He says he's appreciative of everyone voicing their concerns to the company. (CBC)

Galvin said the Windsor airport has been studied before and hope the same conclusion is reached, so the level of services remain the same.

"That's sort of my hope, is that the same conclusions is reached. Due to the complexity of the airspace and the fact that we have growing numbers both in passengers and aircraft movements, that having a control tower is the best for Windsor," he said.

He previously told CBC News the shut down of the air traffic control tower would make the airport uncontrolled, which some airlines avoid due to higher insurance premiums.

'Having a control tower is the best for Windsor,' says airport CEO

"But ... it's not my study. ... All we can do is participate in the study and give them our best information. And that's what we're compiling now, whether it's historical data, our growth plans," Galvin said.

A total of six air traffic control towers including Windsor's are subject to review, including facilities in Prince George, Whitehorse, Fort McMurray, Regina, and Sault Ste. Marie.

Kusmierczyk and Galvin said the company is in it initial stages of its review. They said they will be watching for the stakeholder consultation set to take place in January.