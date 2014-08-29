Tell your wildlife stories at Jack Miner sanctuary
A local author and writing coach is connecting stories to nature.
Mouthpiece Storytelling and Jack Miner Migratory Bird Sanctuary host a storytelling event Thursday night to support National Wildlife Week.
Love them or hate them, "the geese have an important place here in the city," said author Vanessa Shields. Shields is hosting the event, which also features musical guests, refreshments and prizes.
"Windsor really supports our wildlife and beautiful places in our city," said Shields.
The event is family-friendly, and anyone can sign up to share a wildlife story as part of the competition. About 8-10 people will share stories less than five minutes long.
Event host and author Vanessa Shields chats with Tony Doucette about the Mouthpiece Storytelling event.
"There will be other storytellers who won't be competing," said Shields — so if you're nervous to share, a few professionals will go first to break the ice.
National Wildlife Week, organized by the Canadian Wildlife Federation is promising this year to #DoMoreForWildlife. The week was passed through Parliament in 1947, to commemorate Jack Miner's contributions to conservation.
With files from Windsor Morning
