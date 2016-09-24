Windsor wants input on two new mountain bike parks

Windsor wants input on the two new mountain bike courses coming to Windsor-Essex.

An open house Tuesday will allow city staff and trail designer Justin Truelove of the International Mountain Bicycling Association to get input from interested riders regarding things like difficulty and other key features.

The Essex County Trails Association and an unofficial group managing a dirt jump course along the Ganatchio Trail originally reached out to the IMBA to persuade council to reverse a decision to bulldoze the so-called 'dirt church.'

Instead Truelove, the IMBA's specialist and program coordinator, came to Windsor and made a presentation to the city's parks and recreation department and was approved to come up with a concept design.

"In a project of this size and scope we want to create something that will be a lasting legacy for the community," said Truelove. "We spend more time designing multi-use trails, which is what these trails are going to be used for."

Truelove has worked on almost 75 different projects across Canada.

After two open houses to discuss what the city is calling 'off-road cycling,' the city decided to move forward with the courses — one at Malden Park and one in Little River Corridor Park.

"The majority of the single track in Malden and in Little River, it's going to be designed with mountain biking in mind," said Truelove. "I know that Malden used to be an old dump site. Little River, great park. Those trails will be focused on the surrounding community."

There are a number of factors that go into designing the courses.

"We talk about environmental sustainability, and work with the area the landscape is giving us," said Truelove. "Who wants to use the trail and what's their ability level? If we're building a very advanced trail like you'd see in Whistler, it might not get a lot of use."

According to Truelove, Malden Park will have about six to eight kilometres of trail and Little River will get up to three kilometres of trail.

Part of the track in Little River will be what's called a 'pump track' which allows riders to use their body weight and momentum to keep going, rather than having to pedal constantly. The pump track component in Windsor will be asphalt, which opens its use up to walkers, skate-boarders and roller-bladers.

The trails will be 'preferred use' for mountain bikers, but can be walked or hiked on as well.

Interested people can stop by the open house at the Malden Park Visitor Centre Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.