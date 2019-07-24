Tecumseh town hall shows low mould levels after complaints of fatigue, allergy symptoms

An indoor air assessment of Tecumseh's town hall, conducted after employees complained about fatigue and headaches, turned up two low-level mould readings.

The air quality test was completed by Indoor Environmental Specialists Inc. (IES) in early June. Six samples were collected, with "small spore counts" identified in two locations.

One location had a 189 count per cubic metre of mould called basidospores. The second location had a 284 count per cubic metre of the same spore. Both locations were "general office" areas without individual doors.

The outdoor count was 9,568.

A journal article, Exposure and Health Effects of Fungi on Humans said common outdoor fungi, like the one present in Tecumseh's town hall, are often found inside.

"They enter through open doors and windows and can be carried indoors," said the report, noting that those types of spores tend to "peak during predawn hours" and in high humidity situations.

According to the article, recent studies "exploring the fungal species spectrum in 173 homes in the Midwest region of the United States" showed that "basidiospores were frequently present and in higher concentrations in homes with a child who has asthma, than in homes without a child with asthma even after adjusting outdoor spore concentration."

Chris Croft, senior hygienist with IES, said the testing process depends on individual locations. Croft couldn't speak directly to the samples taken from Tecumseh's town hall, but said testing starts by understanding what you're looking at.

"There's literally thousands of things you could look for," said Croft. "You have to narrow down what you should be looking for on that site."

Mould air sample 27455469 was collected in the work space below stained ceiling tiles. (Indoor Environmental Specialists Inc.)

In this case, the culprit may have been water-damaged ceiling tiles.

"There were some ceiling tiles that showed some dampness, but that was from leaks that were repaired," said facilities manager Ray Hammond. "The tests proved there were no air quality issues. Everything was within the accepted levels for office settings."

There are no officially governed acceptable levels for spore readings, but the Army Corp of Engineers considers anything under 1,000 counts per cubic metre acceptable.

The IES report indicates that testing may have been compromised due to ongoing construction at town hall — the facility is currently expanding. A report to Tecumseh town council also noted that samples were only collected for five minutes, instead of the standard ten.

Croft said construction makes it difficult to get an accurate reading.

"If you're disturbing something that has a fungal source attached to it, or did at one point, then you're going to find an elevation in mould," said Croft.

IES did not require the town to do anything as a result of the spore levels, but the Tecumseh Health and Safety committee have decided the ventilation system should be inspected every six months, and that a closer look be taken at the two areas where mould was found.