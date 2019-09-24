Motorcyclist in hospital with 'life-threatening' injuries following collision on Huron Church Line
A tractor trailer and motorcycle collided in the southbound lanes of Huron Church Line, south of the E.C. Row
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital Tuesday after sustaining "life-threatening" injuries following a collision with a tractor-trailer south of the E.C. Row Expressway.
ROAD CLOSURE: EC Row EB off ramp to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy3?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy3</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Windsor?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Windsor</a> CLOSED due to a two vehicle collision. Reopening time unknown. ^ag <a href="https://t.co/U0y64mRvpi">pic.twitter.com/U0y64mRvpi</a>—@OPP_COMM_WR
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers and Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services responded to a two motor vehicle collision at approximately 4:25 p.m. Tuesday.
The tractor trailer and the motorcycle collided in the southbound lanes of Huron Church Line, according to OPP.
"The southbound lanes of Huron Church Line will remain closed between E.C. Row and Bethlehem Avenue as the OPP's Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) complete the investigation," said OPP.
