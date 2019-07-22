Motorcycle crashes while being followed by OPP, SIU investigating

A motorcyclist injured during a crash is the subject of an investigation by the province's Special Investigations Unit.

According to the SIU, the crash occurred while the motorcycle was being followed by the Ontario Provincial Police.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Friday in Lakeshore, Ont. — the motorcycle collided with an empty parked vehicle.

The rider was sent to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The SIU is not releasing further details about the crash while they investigate.