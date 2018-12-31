Mothers Against Drunk Driving worried about NYE impairment

It's the first New Year's Eve where it's legal to smoke marijuana.

Even though local police haven't reported an uptick in impaired driving charges, the Mothers Against Drunk Driving chapter is worried.

"I think when we first looked at it, we were worried about new smokers experimenting with the drug," said Chaouki Hamka, MADD's community leader for Windsor and Essex County.

"With the legalization of cannabis it could be that impaired drivers were going up. We're more worried about people who haven't tried it before."

It's also the first New Year's Eve with new mandatory roadside breath tests.

Hamka says that law should have come into effect long ago, and that MADD has been fighting for a decade for mandatory tests.

Looking forward to a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NewYearsEve2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NewYearsEve2018</a> celebration? Or hosting one yourself? Plan ahead to prevent impaired driving - Celebrate responsibly. Happy New Year <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Windsorites?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Windsorites</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/essexcounty?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#essexcounty</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WindsorEssex?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WindsorEssex</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LaSalle?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LaSalle</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Amherstburg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Amherstburg</a> <a href="https://t.co/nB6RgQdbyH">pic.twitter.com/nB6RgQdbyH</a> —@maddWindsor

"It will definitely reduce impaired driving," he said.

For New Year's Eve party hosts, MADD is asking them to keep track of those drinking and using cannabis.

"We encourage party hosts to monitor their guests for impairment," said Hamka.

"The tricky part with cannabis is, if I don't realize they've smoked pot, that's going to be harder. It can definitely become dangerous."