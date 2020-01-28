$70k approved in Windsor budget for MOST van outreach worker

Five nights a week, a van travels the city and helps people deal with a number of things — mental health, addictions, homelessness.

An additional outreach worker will join that team permanently, part of an approved $70,000 budget approval from the City of Windsor for the Mobile Outreach and Support Team's (MOST) program.

MOST, run by Family Services Windsor-Essex (FSWE), is a publicly funded outreach program that had 1,716 visits between Jan. 31 and July 31 in 2019. About 13 per cent of visitors are seeking medical care.

According to FSWE, last year council approved additional dollars from the property tax base to add the fourth outreach worker to the program. In passing the 2020 budget, that funding was continued.

"Since we started it was always our intention to look at expanding the hours further into the evening," said Joyce Zuk, executive director of FSWE. "We would really like to expand the van to seven nights a week."

WATCH: A night with the MOST van on the streets of Windsor

Lori Tempesta, a community support worker with Canadian Mental Health Association, says being part of the mobile unit has opened her eyes to things she didn't fully realize. 0:36

Zuk said council's investment in the outreach workers has been critical to obtaining funds from the local integrated health network and Ministry of Health.

"We're hopeful that this continued investment from council will help us secure some additional health funding dollars," said Zuk.